GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are looking for the suspect who killed a man whose body was found Sunday morning.

Goldsboro police found the victim, Gary Lamont Green, dead outside the Carolina Motel at 2316 William St. just before 7:10 a.m. The victim just had his 65th birthday, officials said. He was pronounced dead shortly after EMS arrived.

“At this time there is no foul play suspected, and the investigation is ongoing,” officers said in the media release.