MAURY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.

Deputies responded at around 7:40 p.m. to a home in Maury in reference to a 21-year-old man who had been shot. Officials learned the victim, Jeremiah Raynor of Williamston, drove his vehicle to Maury Mini Mart after being shot near Langley Street in Maury.

Witnesses said multiple gunshots were heard in the area prior to Raynor driving to the store. EMS transported Raynor to ECU Heath Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411 or via email at gcso@greenecountync.gov. A reward will be offered for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.