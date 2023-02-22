MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Matthews Police are trying to track down the shooter who opened fire in the middle of a gas station parking lot with other people around.

A close look on the surveillance video shows the shooter raising the gun and pulling the trigger.

“Anyone to fire a weapon like that just randomly is a big concern for us,” said Tim Aycock with the Matthews Police Department.

Investigators say the fact that the gunman was in the middle of a gas station parking lot with others around makes the shooting even more disturbing.

“You can also see there’s innocent bystanders, not only including the people they were shooting at—the two males, there were two other vehicles there at the gas pumps, and that has to be addressed,” said Aycock. “We can’t have things like that happening.”

Police say the man went into the Circle K gas station on Matthews-Mint Hill Road early last Thursday morning just after midnight and argued with two people inside.

The video shows the victims coming out of the gas station to the pump and taking cover.

WATCH 📹 | Matthews Police are trying to track down the shooter who opened fire in the middle of a gas station parking lot with other people around. Story: https://t.co/Ur9DFrsGgk @RobinKanady pic.twitter.com/nvfnQT1z5r — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) February 21, 2023

One of them hit the pavement. The other ran behind the gas pump as the shooter fired, hitting one of the cars.

“It’s kind of disheartening, and it really makes me concerned,” said Marc Skinner, who lives nearby.

Skinner has lived in the area for more than 20 years.

He says the shooter’s disregard for others around him is what’s most upsetting.

“The gas station I go to, if I’m going to have second thoughts every time I go to it, that’s pretty much not going to work for me, but it makes me nervous,” said Skinner.

Investigators say they have some leads after releasing the video, but they’re still trying to figure out who the shooter is.

“Any time they’re firing a weapon like that, we want that stopped, and those people held accountable and figure out why they made the decision they did,” said Aycock.