GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating a shots-fired incident where a woman said she and her children were shot at.

Police responded on Sunday just after 7 p.m. to an area of the 400 block of Seymour Drive in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Another call was received shortly after from a woman saying she and her children were shot at.

Officers made contact with Antoinette Sauls, 29, who said she and her children were grazed by bullets while outside of their home. Sauls and two 15-year-old males suffered minor injuries by the bullets that were fired.

All three were transported by Wayne County EMS to UNC Health Wayne for treatment and evaluation for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Goldsboro Police Department or Crime Stoppers. You can text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a tip to p3tips.com.