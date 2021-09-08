Suspect wanted for assault with deadly weapon, 1 injured

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A suspect is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injuries following a Wednesday morning attack leaving one person injured.

At a[proxioamtely 8:54 a.m, the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call that was initiated from a Shot Spotter in the 900 block of Fairview Circle.

When officers arrived they found blood and shell casings at the scene. Witnesses told officers that an unknown person exited a grey vehicle with a rifle and gena shooting at an individual in the parking area.

Officers said the suspect was dressed in dark clothing with his face covered. While at the scene officers were notified Tyrik Joyner, 25, of Goldsboro was taken to the hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wounds he got while on Fairview Circle. Joyner was picking a relative up for school.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division and the Crime Scene Unit responded and initiated a criminal investigation into the shooting. This shooting does not appear to be a random occurrence.

The investigation is ongoing.