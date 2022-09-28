GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A recent arrest was made in Pitt County for a suspect charged with sex crimes.

On June 19, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a possible child abuse incident that happened within the county. Officers with the Major Crimes Unit worked together with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office to complete the investigation.

Detectives issued warrants against the suspect, Jaronta Javar Raynor, 32, of Windsor, in mid-July. He was arrested and taken into custody by members of the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force.

The charges in the warrants included two counts of First Degree Statutory Sex Offense, three counts of Felony Child Abuse – Sexual Act, three counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Statutory Rape of a Child by Adult, Incest with Child and Disseminate Obscenity to Minor.

Raynor remained in custody under a $550,000 secured bond.