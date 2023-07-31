GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Health Authority Police said that they are looking for a man that stole a wallet from a manager’s office at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.

According to officials, a suspect walked into the 2C’s manager’s office and stole a staff member’s wallet that was inside a Prisma Health bag that was in her office.

Officials said that the victim saw the suspect leave the office area where a Sprite bottle with red liquid was left that was also seen in his possession.

The suspect is a white male wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt with khaki pants and tennis shoes. Officials said that the suspect was walking on the 3rd floor before arriving on the second floor.

If you see the suspect at Greenville Memorial Hospital, please call the Greenville Health Authority Police at (864)-455-7931.