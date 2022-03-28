NEW BERN, N. C.(WNCT) – The Craven County Sherriff’s Office is asking for assistance in a breaking and entering case.

On March 27, deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Flanners Beach Campground in reference to a breaking and entering of a vehicle. Police said the suspect also used a stolen credit card from a break-in at 12:50 pm at Harris Teeter, located at 2000 Waterscape Way in New Bern.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of the suspect and the car driven by the suspect as well.

If you know the identity of the suspect or suspect vehicle, you are asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.