NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A man wanted by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody and is facing several charges after a brief chase on Wednesday.

Chase Jones, 37, of New Bern was captured after an attempted traffic stop led to thr vehicle chase. Jones’ vehicle made contact with a deputy’s car prior to coming to a stop.

Jones was taken into custody and served with his outstanding warrants of Second Degree Kidnapping, Communicating Threats, Assault on a Female, and Injury to Personal Property. Additional charges of resisting a public officer and felony fleeing and eluding were obtained as a result of the pursuit. After seeing a magistrate, he was given a $100,000 secured bond and placed in the Craven County Detention Center.

His first court date is January 3.