JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are looking for a suspect they said was responsible for vandalism to the Freedom Fountain on Thursday.

(Jacksonville Police Department photos)

Police said in a Facebook post they were looking for a man who was photographed in the area where the vandalism happened. He was driving a white Ford F-150. It was not mentioned in the Facebook post what the suspect did to the Freedom Fountain.

An incident happened in 2021 where someone put soap in the Freedom Fountain.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jacksonville Police Det. D. Rossiter at (910) 938-6407.