HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who officials say vandalized a helicopter at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center last Saturday morning.

Video footage captured two white men arriving at the Tourist Event Center on August 20 at 2:52 am Saturday. Both men walked around the planes and helicopter on display. One of the males climbed onto the RF-4B Phanton II and began taking pictures.

A short time later, both males approached the HH-46E and try to spin the helicopter’s blades. The windows were then broken on the helicopter and both males climbed into the helicopter.

Damages to the helicopter are estimated at $1,000.









(Photos provided by the Havelock Police Department)

Anyone with any information regarding the identification of the suspects, please contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3213. If you wish to remain anonymous you can send an email to the following link: Form Center • Havelock, NC • CivicEngage (havelocknc.us)