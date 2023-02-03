LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the face Friday afternoon.

According to a release from Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a man on Cypress Grove Drive in La Grange was shot at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the hospital but was alert when he left the scene of the shooting.

Officials continue to investigate the incident to identify a suspect or suspects involved. They believe it’s an isolated incident.

No further information was available.