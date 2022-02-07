Suspect wanted in Onslow County catalytic converter thefts

Suspects in Onslow County catalytic converter thefts (Onslow County Sheriff’s Office photos)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons involved in catalytic converter thefts which happened in January.

Deputies said on Jan. 15 at around 3:13 a.m., several vehichles at Floors Galore at 754 Ramsey Road in Jacksonville had their catalytic converters stolen. Video surveillance shows two different vehicles as the suspect vehicles involved in the theft.

Officials ask anyone who may be familiar with the vehicles in the photos within this story to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office’s Detective D. Tollefsrud at 910-989-4041 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case number 2022000729 when calling.

