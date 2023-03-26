ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police are looking for a man they said is linked to a shooting Saturday night.

Police said they responded at 11:47 p.m. to UNC Health Nash Hospital after getting a call that someone had been shot in the leg. Daquan Newell, 25, was reportedly shot during a party at Creek Ridge Crossing apartments on Sunset Avenue.

Warrants have been issued for Tyrone Conyers, 29, who police say is the suspect. He’s wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977- 1111.