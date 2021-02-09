Suspect wanted in Pasquotank County murder arrested, taken into custody

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect wanted in the weekend shooting death of a man in Elizabeth City was arrested on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office arrested Keenan Vann-Jason. He was taken into custody without incident, processed and brought before a magistrate. He was charged with murder and ordered held at the Albemarle District Jail under no bond.

Vann-Jason was wanted in the murder of Oshea Tyquan Lee. Deputies responded to a call of someone suffering from a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Travis Drive in Elizabeth City. They found Lee suffering from gunshot wounds.