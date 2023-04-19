WARSAW, NC (WNCT) — A suspect is wanted after officials said he shot a woman multiple times in Wayne County.

On April 16, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division responded to a residence where a female had multiple gunshot wounds. The main suspect in the shooting has been identified as Danielle Latrell Morrisey of Warsaw.

The shooting victim was taken to UNC Wayne Hospital with life-threatening injuries before being transported to ECU Health Medical Center via helicopter. Her current status was unknown as of noon Wednesday.

Danielle Morrisey (Warsaw Police Department photo)

Warrants for his arrest have been secured and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Morrisey is wanted for one count of attempted first-degree murder. He was last seen in the Warsaw area of Duplin County. The Warsaw Police Department said the suspect should not be approached and anyone who sees him should call 911.