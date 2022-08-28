GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have released the name of the victim and a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this week.

On Aug. 23, officers responded to the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Kevin Lamont Rockemore, 38, of Winterville, inside an SUV that had been shot at several times. Rockemore was dead inside the vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds.

Less than 24 hours later, detectives obtained a warrant charging Ja’len Elijah Everett, 19, with murder. Detectives do not believe the shooting was random.

Everett is 6-foot-0 and 160 pounds. Police said Everett should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.