IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three men are facing drug charges after two traffic stops in Iredell County, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Friday for a revoked license plate. A marijuana odor was detected in the vehicle and the occupants were asked about it by deputies. The two men in the car advised that they were going to a parking lot in Mooresville to grab a shuttle bus that was to take them to a house party.

A crime check during the stop showed one of the occupants, Antonio Hall, 28, of Charlotte, had outstanding federal warrants out on him for gun-related charges in Virginia.

Additionally, two loaded guns and cocaine were found in the vehicle, and Hall and Donavon Murphy, 25, of Mount Holly, were arrested.

Deputies said a similar arrest was made in the same area a short time later after a vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation. John Sheppard Jr., 22, of Gastonia, was arrested and faces multiple charges including possession of a stolen gun and heroin trafficking charges.