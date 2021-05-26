Two men now facing second-degree murder charges in death of Kinston man

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joseph Dixon Hughes and Clinton Wade Christmas (Kinston Police Department photos)

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have upgraded the charges against two men who officials said beat a man to death earlier in May.

Joseph Hughes, 45, of Kinston, and Clinton Christmas, 41, of Raleigh, are facing second-degree murder charges after Jeffery Hill, 58, of Kinston, passed away. Kinston police said Hughes and Christmas assaulted Hill on May 2 in the parking lot of the 100 block of West Gordon Street.

Before Hill was found by police, officials said they were responding to a person tampering with motor vehicles. Hill was taken to Vidant Medical Center where he died on May 11 of his injuries.

Hughes was arrested on May 6 and Christmas was arrested on May 11. Both were charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury,

On May 20, Kinston police obtained additional warrants on Hughes and Christmas for second-degree murder. Christmas turned himself in on Wednesday. Police were still looking for Hughes as of Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV