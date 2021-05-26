Two men now facing second-degree murder charges in death of Kinston man

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have upgraded the charges against two men who officials said beat a man to death earlier in May.

Joseph Hughes, 45, of Kinston, and Clinton Christmas, 41, of Raleigh, are facing second-degree murder charges after Jeffery Hill, 58, of Kinston, passed away. Kinston police said Hughes and Christmas assaulted Hill on May 2 in the parking lot of the 100 block of West Gordon Street.

Before Hill was found by police, officials said they were responding to a person tampering with motor vehicles. Hill was taken to Vidant Medical Center where he died on May 11 of his injuries.

Hughes was arrested on May 6 and Christmas was arrested on May 11. Both were charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury,

On May 20, Kinston police obtained additional warrants on Hughes and Christmas for second-degree murder. Christmas turned himself in on Wednesday. Police were still looking for Hughes as of Wednesday afternoon.