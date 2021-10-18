Suspects in latest Vernon Park Mall break-in identified as juveniles

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Kinston Police Department photo)

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Kinston Police Department say they have identified the suspects responsible for the latest break-in reported at the now-closed Vernon Park Mall.

On Oct. 3, officials said five juveniles, ages 16-17 from Greene County, broke into the former Vernon Park Mall at 834 Hardee Rd. In Kinston. It was the third such reported incident within the past month, police said.

Investigators said they were working with the Department of Juvenile Justice to bring charges against the suspects after receiving tips from the Kinston community.

The department encourages anyone with information about any other cases to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV