Suspects in latest Vernon Park Mall break-in identified as juveniles

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Kinston Police Department say they have identified the suspects responsible for the latest break-in reported at the now-closed Vernon Park Mall.

On Oct. 3, officials said five juveniles, ages 16-17 from Greene County, broke into the former Vernon Park Mall at 834 Hardee Rd. In Kinston. It was the third such reported incident within the past month, police said.

Investigators said they were working with the Department of Juvenile Justice to bring charges against the suspects after receiving tips from the Kinston community.

The department encourages anyone with information about any other cases to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.