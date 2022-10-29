AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two suspects who were wanted in the assault and robbery of an Aurora restaurant owner have been arrested and are facing charges.

Justin Paul, 29, of Shallotte, and Gerald Don Adams Jr., 50, of Washington, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny from the person, attempted larceny and breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Both were arrested in Brunswick County on Friday. They were being held there on a $500,000 secured bond.

Beaufort County assault suspects (Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Beaufort County deputies responded early Monday to Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant in Aurora. They found the 75-year-old owner suffering severe injuries to his head and arms. The owner, who was not identified, was able to give a description of the assailants. That information along with details from residents and video surveillance which was circulated to the public and help from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of the suspects.