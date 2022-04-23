ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Possible suspects were detained but later released after a Rocky Mount bar incident that left four people with gunshot wounds and a security guard with a cut, officials said Saturday.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at Gators sports bar in the 1100 block of Jeffreys Road in north Rocky Mount, according to Rocky Mount police.

According to officers, the four shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Officials with Gators sports bar said no one was critically injured.

The security guard was cut after a fight began inside the bar just before the shooting happened, according to police.

Rocky Mount police said, “a description of a possible vehicle involved was seen leaving the area” of the bar.

Nash County deputies said Saturday afternoon that suspects in the incident were captured after a traffic stop on Cokey Road southeast of Rocky Mount.

The suspects were transferred to Rocky Mount police, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. However, Rocky Mount police said detectives interviewed all of the possible suspects who were then released.

Officials with Gators sports bar said the business would be “going back to (a) private bar” Saturday night.

Membership will be needed to enter, all lights inside the bar will be on and no DJ will be working Saturday night, Gators said on Facebook.