AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people of interest are wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after a business owner was robbed and assaulted on Monday.

Officials said the incident happened during the early-morning hours at Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant. The owner, a 75-year-old man, was robbed and assaulted as he arrived to open the business. Investigators said it appears the suspects were lying in wait for the victim, whose identity has not been released, to arrive.

The victim suffered severe injuries to his head and arms. Photos of two people of interest were taken at the Aurora Mini Mart and distributed by the sheriff’s office and Beaufort County Crime Stoppers.

If you know either of the men, you are asked to call Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400 or Investigator Kevin Sitterson with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111.