Suspects wanted in break-in of Onslow County restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects who broke into a business on Jan. 28.

Deputies said the break-in happened at the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant in the Plum Point Shopping Center. A call was received around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28 that a window at the business was broken. Deputies found the front door of the business was broken and money had been taken.

Video surveillance footage from nearby businesses show two males in a 4-door sedan, possibly silver or gray, in the area at the time of the crime. Investigators say the vehicle appears to be missing the front left hubcap.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Det. Hipple at 910-989-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2021-000987 when calling.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.