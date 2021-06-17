Suspects wanted in June 7 robbery of Pitt County sweepstakes business

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of the suspects wanted in the robbery of a sweepstakes business on June 7.

Investigators said the robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 7. Deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at the G Sweepstakes, location at 7606 Pitt St. in Grimesland. During the robbery, one of the suspects claimed to have a gun, although no weapon was displayed. A large amount of money was taken.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is urged to contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. You can also contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or online at www.crimestopper.org. Through Crime Stoppers you can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward.