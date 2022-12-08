BOONE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Boone are seeking the public’s assistance after a daring heist.

The stolen item is an inflatable chicken that was standing in front of a local Zaxby’s.

The first suspect is described as the following:

A man

Wearing a grey sweatshirt

Wearing yellow and black striped overalls

Wearing a black baseball cap

The second suspect is described as the following:

A man

Wearing jeans

Wearing a black jacket

Wearing a yellow baseball cap

The pair were seen leaving the scene with the stolen chicken in a white four-door pickup truck.

The Zaxby’s chicken has been missing since Nov. 1. Anyone who has seen the chicken or the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900.