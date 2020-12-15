Suspects wanted in robbery of sweepstakes business in Lenoir Co.

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery of a sweepstakes business in Grifton and need your help.

Two suspects are wanted in the robbery of the Spins Inc. Sweepstakes on Hwy. 11 north in Grifton. The robbery happened on Dec. 6 at around 1 p.m.

(Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office photo)

The suspects were armed and left in a burgundy Hyundai that had damage to the front driver’s side. It also had a 30-day tag.

If you know their identity or have any information, please contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6118 or Kinston Lenoir County CrimeStoppers. A reward is available for information that leads to the arrest of these suspects.