WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspicious death investigation in Wallace is being treated as a homicide, officials announced Thursday.

The Wallace Police Department said officers responded to an address on Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday. Upon entry, officers found the body of a 23-year-old Hispanic male.

Police said the State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Wallace Police Department at policeinfo@wallacenc.gov, or 910-285-2126.