FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department are saying that a fire at a seafood restaurant was, in fact, a little fishy.

The fire took place at Fishing Pier and Seafood Restaurant at 1900 Murchison Road at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday and no injuries were reported.

Heavy fire was shooting through the roof of the single-story brick building when the first crew arrived, according to a report from Battalion Chief Logan Herndon.

“An aggressive fire attack was coordinated,” Herndon said, and the fire was under control as of 3:36 a.m. with “overhaul efforts” still ongoing.

In terms of origin and cause of the fire, Herndon said it “appeared to be suspicious in nature.”

The Fayetteville Fire Department’s investigative unit remained on the scene to further establish what happened to cause the fire.