Swansboro man arrested and charged with armed robbery of Havelock Family Dollar store

A Swansboro man was arrested and charged with an armed robbery in Havelock after a traffic stop on Sunday.

On Saturday, Havelock Police responded to a reported armed robbery at the Family Dollar store.

Witnesses told police a man wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses entered the store, told the clerk he had a gun, and demanded money.

The robber left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, then left the area in a white Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

On Sunday morning, Havelock Police conducted a traffic stop on a white Nissan Frontier pickup with three people inside.

After questioning all three occupants, officers arrested Christopher Bryan Shingleton, age 42, of Swansboro, on a charge of Armed Robbery, and outstanding warrants for unrelated crimes.

Shingleton is being held in the Craven County Jail without bond.

Officers are still investigating the armed robbery and say more charges are pending against the suspect.

If you have any information on this robbery, or any other crime, call the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212, or send an anonymous email to: https://www.havelocknc.us/departments/police/tips.

You can also contact the Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.