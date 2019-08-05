Swansboro police trying to ID driver in alleged hit-and-run crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said three men face charges after they were arrested on Saturday during a drug investigation in Goldsboro.

According to investigators, on Saturday, deputies from the WCSO Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team (ACE Team) were conducting an investigation at a home on Zeno Lane, when three men left the home, traveling on foot.

Deputies tried to speak with the men, but one of them, Alex Clay Jones, age 25, of Mount Olive Highway in Mount Olive, led deputies on a chase.

Eventually, deputies caught Jones and arrested him on charges of Resisting Arrest, and Delaying and Obstructing an Investigation.

The other two men remained at the house, and were arrested after deputies found methamphetamines on both of them.

Daniel Michael Stocks, age 44, of Zeno Lane, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamines.

Kenneth Ray Spurill Jr., age 30, of South John Street in Goldsboro, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamines and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The suspects were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center, on a bond of $5,000 each.