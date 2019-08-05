Swansboro Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who owns a green Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash at Walmart on July 5.
If you have information on the owner of the truck pictured in this story, call Swansboro Police Department at 910-326-5151, and reference Case #190789.
Swansboro police trying to ID driver in alleged hit-and-run crash
Swansboro Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who owns a green Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash at Walmart on July 5.