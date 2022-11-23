SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 49-year-old Eric F. Jackson of Syracuse was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed methamphetamine in Onondaga County and other places in Central New York, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, November 22, Jackson, also known as “The Mexican,” or “Pops” was sentenced for drug conspiracy and distribution. The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Frank A. Tarentino III, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that prior to his guilty plea, Jackson admitted that beginning no later than May 2020 through April 2021, he conspired with others to move methamphetamine from California to places in the northern part of New York, including Syracuse, to distribute.

Jackson admitted that in December 2020, a co-conspirator drove with about 4.6 kilograms of pure methamphetamine from California that was supposed to end up in Syracuse, but police intercepted and arrested the person in Oklahoma City.

Thereafter, Jackson admitted that he arranged for methamphetamine to be shipped by a common carrier to addresses in the Syracuse area, which were provided by coconspirators, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Furthermore, more than 50 grams of pure methamphetamine was distributed to another person in Syracuse by Jackson, which he admitted to doing.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, during Jackson’s arrest in April 2021, which took place at a small convenience store on Park Street in Syracuse, he admitted to possessing about $17,460 in drug proceeds and more than 350 grams of pure methamphetamine, which he intended to distribute.

After Jackson’s 15 years is up, United States District Judge David N. Hurd ordered him to serve an additional five-year term of supervised release. Jackson will also have $17,460 confiscated from him and will pay a money judgment of $1,300.