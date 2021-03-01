Tarboro 17-year-old charged in shooting on Saturday

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police said a 17-year-old is in custody and is facing charges after a shooting on Saturday where the victim was hit in the face.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Chesterfield Street around 5 p.m. on Saturday to a report of someone shot. They found a 41-year-old suffering from an injury to the face. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators learned a 17-year-old was involved in the shooting and had fled on foot. The suspect was later found at a house on Virginia Avenue. After securing the area and just before a police K-9 was used to search the residence, the teenager surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

A short time later, Lt. Mike Trevathan and K-9 Titan found the gun they said was used in the shooting in a nearby wooded area.

The juvenile, who has not been identified, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a handgun by a minor. He was taken to the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center.