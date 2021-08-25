Tarboro man sentenced for robbery, brandishing firearm

NEW BERN, N.C. – A Tarboro man was sentenced on Wednesday to 130 months in prison for robbery and brandishing a firearm during the robbery.

On September 2, 2020, Rashawn Demond Lyonspled guilty to the charges.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Lyons, 26, robbed the Kangaroo Express located on West Raleigh Boulevard in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on October 13, 2019. Lyons approached the store clerk and produced an AR-15 style rifle from under his coat. He then pointed the rifle at the store clerk and demanded currency from the cash register. Lyonsfled the store with $300. Officers were able to apprehend Lyons using the store’s video surveillance recordings and civilian tips.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Rocky Mount Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, with the assistance of the Nash County District Attorney’s Office, and Assistant U.S. Attorney John Parris prosecuted the case