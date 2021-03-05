Tarboro police arrest Greenville man on multiple charges after brief chase, shot fired by officer

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing several charges after he was arrested following an incident that resulted in a chase and at least one shot being fired.

Elton Lorenzo Lee Jr., 31, of Greenville, was taken into custody and is facing the following charges:

Two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer;

One count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

One count of Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;

One count of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana;

One count of Felony Possession of Marijuana;

One count of Resisting a Public Officer;

One count of Reckless Driving;

One count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and

One count of No Operators’ License.

Lee was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.

Police said a criminal history inquiry on Lee identified him as a convicted felon from Virginia with numerous past convictions for armed robbery and felonious assault.

Tarboro police said the incident happened on Wednesday around 5:15 p.m. at a traffic safety checking station near the area of Panola Street and River Road. Police tried to motion a silver SUV that had abruptly stopped a distance away from them. After officers motioned for the vehicle to come closer, the driver made a hand gesture and sped through the checking station.

Ofc. Muhammad Taymiyah tried to stop the vehicle, which resulted in a chase. Det. Corp. Kenny Womack joined in the chase and positioned his vehicle in the roadway to prevent the vehicle from fleeing. Womack fired his gun and the driver swerved.

The chase ended several blocks later when the suspect’s vehicle became disabled trying to cross a railroad intersection too fast. The driver then began to run away, and Sgt. Steven Dail began to chase him. Police said the suspect reached into his waistband, removed a gun and pointed it at Dail but stumbled and dropped it. The suspect also dropped a black bag before multiple law enforcement officers finally stopped him and took him into custody.

Police said Dail recovered the gun and the black bag, which contained 30 bags of marijuana. The gun had a 30-round extended magazine.