Teen arrested for possession of stolen gun after High Point apartment shot into; over 40 shell casings found in yard, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An emergency entry into an apartment apparently targeted by gunfire led to the seizure of multiple firearms.

On Nov. 19, just before 1 a.m. officers say they were called about shots fired in the 1000 block of Roberts Lane. Several apartments were shot into and the people inside were all unhurt.

When no one responded at one of the residences that had been hit by gunfire, officers did an emergency entrance, according to police.

After the scene was secure, officers say drug paraphernalia, a firearm and a ballistic vest were in plain view during their emergency entry, giving officers probable cause to request a search warrant.

The search warrant was granted and officers found multiple firearms, including a pistol that had been reported stolen, as well as an AR-style rifle and an additional shotgun. Firearm parts, ammunition and marijuana were also seized.

Witnesses told police they thought gang involvement is what led to the shooting, 44 rifle shell casings were found in front of the apartment.

Warrants were issued for Lorenzo Antonia Aguilar, 18, of High Point, for possession of a stolen firearm as well as narcotics charges.

Aguilar turned himself in on November 30 and received a $25,000 secured bond.