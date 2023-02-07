KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested and is facing numerous charges after a home was struck by gunfire.

Malachi McBride, 18, had warrants out for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling from an incident that happened on Jan. 16 around 10 p.m. at the 2100 block of West Road in Kinston. McBride surrendered to law enforcement on Tuesday and was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

During the Jan. 16 incident, officers located several shell casings and later found the home that had been struck by gunfire. Evidence led to McBride as a suspect.

If anyone has information about this incident or any other incidents, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.