Teen charged for shooting at cars in Wilson County, deputies say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) A 14-year-old has been charged for shooting at cars in Wilson County, deputies said.

On Thursday morning, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office started receiving additional calls from motorists who indicated that they had traveled eastbound on Highway 264 and believed that they were a victim from Wednesday’s incident.

Deputies received numerous calls, however, some were deemed not to be related to Wednesday’s incident.

It was determined that every vehicle struck was traveling eastbound on US 264 near the 38-mile marker which is near the Mamie Road area.

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigators and detectives determined that the shots were being fired from the south side of the eastbound travel lane of US 264 as the bullets were hitting on the passenger side of the vehicles.

The damage consisted of shots to the body of the vehicle as well as windows being shot out.

Detectives recovered a spent round and determined that the rounds being fired were pellets from a high powered pellet rifle.

Detectives discovered two make-shift ground blinds using natural shrubbery near Hwy 264, possibly to conceal the shooter.

The blind was built on the exterior fencing located on the south side, of the eastbound travel lanes, of Highway 264.

Detectives recovered several rounds of BB and pellet ammunition near the roadway, which came from the same direction of the located ground blind.

From a very thorough, hourly investigation, detectives charged a 14-year-old teen, who resides in the area, for shooting the passing motor vehicles.

Detectives conferred with counselors from the Juvenile Court System and secure custody order was secured for 20 counts of discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied vehicle and an additional 20 counts of damage to personal property.

Sheriff Woodard said, “The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office was working on the case since the first report was made to us. At no time was Highway 264 rendered unsafe due to constant patrols and covert surveillance in the area. Details of the investigation needed to be confidential so that evidence could not be destroyed and the person involved in these immoral acts could be located and arrested. The detectives and administration worked throughout the day and night following a multitude of leads; however, “old-fashion” legwork was the key to locating the area where the victim’s vehicles were struck, the alleged weapon, and additional evidence to solidify the case. The Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance of the NC Highway Patrol’s Airwing and Troop C5 who flew the area on Thursday for additional coverage and the North Carolina SBI.” Deputies will continue patrols as they always have and we will always work to assure the safety of the citizens and those who commute each and every day throughout Wilson County.”

PREVIOUS:

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers traveling on 264 East to be aware of their surroundings.

On Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1:50 p.m. officials said they started receiving calls from motorists about their vehicles being shot at.

The calls were received randomly at different locations; however; each caller reported that they were traveling eastbound on Hwy 264 near the 38-mile marker.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office to confirm if they were receiving similar calls in their jurisdiction to determine a centralized location of shots, it was confirmed that they had not received any calls.

Officials said they determined that the centralized location of the shots fired was Hwy 264 Alt/ near I95 exit.

Throughout the night and morning, officials said they have been patrolling the area for additional evidence.

Anyone with information should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

