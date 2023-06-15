RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A chase and crash of a stolen car at the intersection of Capital Boulevard caused major delays Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement told CBS 17 the chase began on Interstate 440 and the driver was going more than 100 miles per hour on the roadway. Authorities say the car was stolen from Johnston County.

The driver, now identified as Anthony Maurice Apodaca, was taken into custody following a brief foot chase, according to officials.

According to the City-County Bureau of Identification, Apodaca is a 19-year-old from Raleigh. His charges include felony hit-and-run causing serious injury/death, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

At this time, police and the NC State Highway Patrol have not disclosed if anyone involved in the collision were injured or killed.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene saw crime scene tape go at the intersection of Brentwood Road and Capital Boulevard at approximately 2:40 p.m.

Officials say six cars were involved in the crash, including three in the intersection and another three in a parking lot. A beige sedan at the scene had its back end smashed in.

Multiple EMS, highway patrol, and officers from the Raleigh Police Department were also at the scene.

Raleigh police tweeted at 5:41 p.m. that Capital Boulevard has reopened.