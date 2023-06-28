GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a man that happened Tuesday night.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting at 2675 Railroad Street in Bell Arthur. They found Danny Ray McLawhorn, 38, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to ECU Health Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

Investigators said the shooting happened during a domestic dispute involving multiple people. The 16-year-old was taken into custody, charged and placed in the Juvenile Detention Center.

The suspect’s name will not be released since he is under the age of 18. An investigation continued into Wednesday afternoon.