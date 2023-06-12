ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen wanted in connection to a February killing has been arrested.

Amaurie Pender, 19, was found and apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Rocky Mount on Friday, according to Rocky Mount police.

Pender is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Tazion Baines who was shot on Feb. 4 and died later that month, police said.

The early evening shooting took place in the 1400 Block of Cokey Road, according to Rocky Mount police. Soon after officers arrived in that area, they were told Baines arrived with a gunshot wound at UNC Nash.

Pender and a juvenile were initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The juvenile was also charged with gun possession by a minor and was remanded to a juvenile facility in reference to these charges.

Pender is in the Edgecombe County Jail without bond.