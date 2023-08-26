PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a felony count of involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm by a minor in connection to the recent shooting death of a Pasquotank County teenager.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and served eight juvenile petitions in connection to the Aug. 9 incident, in which a 15-year old boy was found unresponsive due to a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Firetower Road and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where the 15-year-old boy died Aug. 12 due to his injuries.

In addition to the charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a minor, the boy faces six additional charges of misdemeanor firearm possession by a minor that the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said were related to other events they learned about over the course of their investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old boy charged was placed in secured custody by juvenile services after his arrest.

On Friday, investigators had warrants issued for the grandparents of the 14-year-old boy — Rebecca Ann Scialabba, 58 and Johnny Miles Scialabba, 58, who are each wanted on one count of felony obstruction of justice and one misdemeanor count of storage of firearms to protect minors.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said the grandparents have been in contact with them and said they would surrender themselves to authorities Friday.