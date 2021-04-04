Teen charged with murder after man shot at Raleigh motel later dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a teenager is facing a murder charge after a man was shot multiple times at a motel Saturday morning and later died.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Budgetel Inn and Suites in the 3800-block of New Bern Avenue around 2:17 a.m., officials said. Once at the scene, police found an adult male who had been shot multiple times.

The man, later identified as Tyron Markeith Miller, 26, was taken to WakeMed for treatment. Miller later died, police said.

Police said Saturday evening that a secure custody order for murder was issued and a 17-year-old was taken into custody in connection with Miller’s death.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.