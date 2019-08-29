Teen couple arrested, charged with burglary in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teens in connection to a breaking and entering incident at a residence on Harbourside Drive in New Bern’s Fairfield Harbour community.

The Criminal Investigation Division identified Hunter Hardee, 18, of Spring Garden Road New Bern and Emily Styron, 18, of Willis Road Cove City, as the suspects.

Officials say the pair are dating.

They have both been charged with felony second degree burglary, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony obtaining property by false pretense, and two counts of felony conspiracy.