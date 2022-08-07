WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers.

Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people was taking place. As the party was wrapping up, investigators said an altercation took place and shots were fired.

The teen, whose name was not released, was found dead at the scene. Another person, who was also not identified, was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to their hand.

Deputies believe the shooting happened between two groups that know each other and was not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459-4121.