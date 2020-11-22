Teen dies in 2nd Rocky Mount shooting in less than 24 hours, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The second shooting in Rocky Mount in less than 24 hours left a teenager dead Saturday afternoon, police say.

The first shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday in the area of N. Wesleyan Boulevard near Sunset Ave.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 22-year-old man. The victim was transported to UNC Nash Health Care and then to Vidant Hospital in Greenville for treatment.

The second shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Hammond Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. The victim died at the scene, according to police.

The investigation into both shootings is active.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.