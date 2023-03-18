KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating the shooting death of a teen whose body was found on Saturday.

Police said in a media release that they responded at 1:40 p.m. to the area of 500 Marcella Drive and found the body of a 16-year-old male. No names have been released.

Kinston City Councilman Chris Suggs first posted about the shooting on his Facebook page.

Shortly after noon today I learned that a deceased young male was found on the grounds of the former Teachers Memorial School from what appears to be a gunshot wound. The victim had not been identified yet at the time I was notified.

I’ve received some calls about this situation and the police presence on Marcella Drive/Linden Avenue and wanted to share this limited information. There is no other information I can share at this time but I am confident that the Kinston Police Department will share more details as their investigation allows.

My heart goes out to all those affected by this tragic loss of life.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.