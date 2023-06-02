RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department said a teen girl has been arrested and charged in the death of a 57-year-old man.

Police were called to home of Phillip Johnson in the 1600 block of Cypress Street at 9:42 a.m. on Wednesday morning for a welfare check. Officers found him dead in the home with visible signs of injury, police said.

On Thursday, police said their investigation and evidence led detectives to an acquaintance of Johnson’s who they believed was the suspect in his killing.

The 17-year-old female juvenile was taken into custody late Wednesday. She was taken before

Juvenile Services, charged with first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle. She is being

held under a secure custody order. The juvenile’s identity is being withheld at this time.