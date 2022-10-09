ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen and man were arrested after a theft was reported at a sporting goods store in Rocky Mount in broad daylight Saturday, police said.

The incident was reported as a larceny around 11 a.m. at Dunham’s Sports at 1100 N. Wesleyan Blvd., which is at the Golden East Crossing mall, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When police arrived, they spotted a “group of juveniles” inside two separate cars in the parking lot of the store, the news release said.

Police then searched the cars and found three guns and two stolen ammo magazines, according to the news release.

The firearms were two handguns and one AR-15 pistol, police said. One of the handguns was stolen from Edgecombe County, officers said.

The two ammunition magazines were stolen from Dunham’s Sports, according to the news release.

CBS 17 file photo

Darntrell Council, 22, was charged with possession of a stolen handgun and misdemeanor larceny of two ammo magazines, police said.

A 16-year-old was also charged with possession of a handgun and released to his parent, police said.

No other information was released, but police said the case is still under investigation.