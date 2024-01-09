CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after police say he killed a 17-year-old at a party Sunday. This is just the latest incident involving young people and gun violence in Charlotte.

Experts say it’s hard to pinpoint just one thing leading to the increase of teen crime, but one of the big concerns is negative influences making some teens believe crime and guns are cool.

Criminal defense attorney Aaron Lee has represented several young clients accused of gun-related crimes.

“It ranges anywhere from homicide charges with a first degree, second degree or manslaughter,” Lee said. “You see a lot of armed robberies, just zero remorse and then no regard for any of the consequences that may come from them.”

Lee says it’s rarely a case of one and done.

“We’ve gotten a lot of people charged with homicide — young males — and got those charges dismissed, dropped or what have you,” Lee explained. “Some of those people I’ve seen come back through the court system with additional gun charges.”

In recent years, officials have started looking at gun violence as a public health issue. Tracie Campbell is the leader of the Mecklenburg County Office of Violence Prevention.

“We’re seeing a lot of younger people who are involved in violent-related incidents, and they’re involved with people that are much older than them, which leads us to think that we need to find more positive things for our young people to do,” Campbell said.

Campbell says it will take a comprehensive community collaboration to end the troubling trend.

“We’ve developed ‘The Way Forward,’ which is our Mecklenburg County Community Violence Strategic plan,” Campbell said. “It lays out 20 strategies for us to use together collectively to address violence, whether it’s with youth or with anyone in our community.”

Lee says proactive parent involvement is also critical in the path forward.

“We see poor families, rich families, they all get these charges with their kids, which was kind of surprising at first,” Lee said. “But the same thing you see is just a lack of parental involvement until the charges come and then they want to be all involved.”

Later this week, Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte to announce new funding to help schools increase access to mental health resources in an effort to reduce gun violence.

The White House has been in contact with the Mecklenburg County OVP.

“We are one of the places across the country that have experienced this large uptick in youth violence despite our homicide rates and other violence going down. That’s a disturbing trend,” Campbell said. “We do have federal, local and state involvement and support to address this issue, because it takes all of us. It’s going to take some policy change. It’s going to take local advocacy, advocacy groups to get involved. It’s going to take the community and family members and everyone having accountability and being responsible for not just themselves, but for our youth.”

Easter is scheduled to appear in court again Jan. 29 for a probable-cause hearing.

VP Harris will be in Charlotte Thursday for the announcement. Queen City News will have team coverage to bring you the details.